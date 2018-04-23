Thais packing their bags for a better future with overseas employment

Getting a job abroad and earning higher wages is a dream for many Thais as they watch their neighbours build homes and fund children’s education with money sent from overseas. According to the Overseas Employment Administration Division, more than 160,000 Thai nationals leave for jobs abroad each year, mostly to Asia, especially Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

In 2017, overseas Thai workers sent home 126 billion baht, based on figures provided by the Bank of Thailand. More women are also seeking jobs overseas due to the changing economic situation in Thailand and opportunities in foreign countries. BP – EP