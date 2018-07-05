It also said people are travelling more, but their trips are getting shorter.

Thais are expected to leapfrog ahead of other nationalities in the number of vacation trips they take each year – with 3.9 trips planned in 2019. In the Asia-Pacific region as a whole, the average is 2.8 trips, and globally 2.7 trips.

But Thais tend to be away for an average of five nights, compared to the global average of eight nights, down from 10 nights in 2013, Suripong Tantiyanon of Visa Thailand said on Thursday.