Thais can watch World Cup on 3 free TV channels

Thais nationwide will be able to enjoy live broadcast of 64 matches of World Cup on True4U, Amarin TV and Channel 5 said Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon on Monday

Prawit, President of the Sports Authority of Thailand Commission, announced at a press conference at Kesakomon House that Thailand has secured the broadcasting rights of the World Cup football from 14 June to 15 July in Russia this year“The government is pleased to announce to Thai people that, through Infront Sports & Media AG, owner of the broadcasting rights in Asia, the agreement with the International Football Federation (FIFA) for the rights to live broadcast the 2018 World Cup tournament has been successfully secured”

According to the government’s “Must Have” policy, people in Thailand must be able to watch major sporting events including World Cup, Olympics, Asian Games and SEA Games for free As a result, fans can watch the Cup on three free Channels which are True. 4U (Channel 24), Amarin TV (Channel 34) and Channel 5“Thai people can be sure that they will be able to enjoy watching all of the 64 World Cup matches this year for free,” said Gen Prawit. Nine private sector organizations: BTS Group Holdings Plc, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, Charoen Pokphand Group, Gulf Energy Development Plc, Kasikornbank Plc, King Power International Co Ltd, PTT Global Chemical Plc, Bangchak Corporation Plc and Carabao Tawandang Co Ltd financially support the purchase of this World Cup broadcast license in Thailand. NT – EP