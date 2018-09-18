Thailand’s Beaches: Not a single beach inThailand or the surrounding region has made it into the “Top 25 Beaches – World” by TripAdvisor.

Claiming top spot was Grace Bay in Providenciales, in the Turks and Caicos Islands, followed by Baia do Sancho at Fernando de Noronha in Brazil in second place.

Third place went to Varadero Beach in Cuba.

Bournemouth Beach weighed in at No. 14, with not a single Phuket, Phang Nga or Krabi beach ranked in any of the subsequent 11 slots.

In detail, Bournemouth Beach, located on England’s southern coast, boasts a 4.5-star rating garnered from 7,170 reviews, of of which 68% rated the beach as “Excellent”, 26% rated the beach as “Very good” and 4% rated the beach as “Average”

Only 1% rated the beach as “Poor” with another 1% rating the beach as “Terrible.”

Top among the comments posted by visitors to Bournemouth Beach was “clean”, “golden” and “lovely” sand.

The Phuket region did fare well in the “Top 25 Beaches – Asia” rankings, with three Phuket beaches in the Top 25.

However, besting Phuket was Phra Nang Beach across the bay in Krabi, which placed fifth in the Asia ranking, followed by Nai Harn Beach, on Phuket’s southwest coast, placing seventh.

Karon Beach in Phuket placed 11th in Asia, while Kata Noi Beach, just a few kilometres to the south of Karon placed 13th.