The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is organizing sensational “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2019” celebrations in Bangkok and four emerging tourism provinces in each of the four geographical regions.

It is projecting a total turnout of more than three million foreign and domestic visitors with an estimated total expenditure of 17.37 billion Baht over the 29 December 2018 – 1 January 2019 holiday period.

Spectacular fireworks and music and dance performances celebrating Thailand’s rich and diverse cultural heritage as well as the importance of travel and tourism to the national economy will be held at the following locations:

– Bangkok: ICONSIAM, the glittering new shopping, entertainment and educational complex on the Chao Phraya River, the River of Kings;

– Northern Region: Clock Tower, Chiang Rai province;

– Northeastern Region: Clock Tower, Nakhon Phanom province;

– Central Region: Clock Tower, Ratchaburi province;

– Southern Region: Pakbara Pier, Satun province.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor (above photo), said: “The Amazing Thailand Countdown is a major event that TAT has consistently organized over the years at various destinations across the country. The purpose is to promote Thailand as the ultimate destination for Thai and overseas tourists alike. It’s also an effective way to help stimulate the economy and distribute income to people in every region. More importantly, it supplements our effort to make tourism sustainable.

“This is our annual New Year gift to our foreign guests and the Thai people. I hope it will raise the happiness of everyone across the country.”

TAT is estimating that during the peak days of 29 December 2018 – 1 January 2019, Thailand will welcome about 520,000 foreign visitors, generating total revenue of about 7.87 billion Baht. Domestic trips are estimated at 2.71 million, generating about 9.5 billion Baht in expenditure.

The biggest turnout of spectators for the “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2019” will be in Bangkok where the countdown will begin at 18.00 Hrs. on 31 December 2018. This is six hours of back-to-back celebrations and performances based on the theme of “The River of Prosperity” being jointly organized by TAT and ICONSIAM in collaboration with numerous other private and public sector partners.

The highlight will be a magnificent display of fireworks made from Thai sticky rice to ensure minimal environmental impact. The five-minute, five-part fireworks extravaganza will showcase the history of the Chao Phraya River pertaining to the Thai way of life, traditions, and legends of Siam. One part will also celebrate Thailand’s global status, highlighting the flags of all countries and their linkages with Thailand through tourism, trade, education, and cultural exchange.

The best visibility spots have been identified as follows: Peninsula Hotel, Millennial Hilton Hotel, Shangri-La Hotel, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, and Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel, Sathorn Bridge, Chaloem Phrakiat Park, Sathon Pier, Police Station 2, Khlong San Pier, Sampheng Parking Lot, CAT-Bang Rak Branch, Wat Suwan Pier, Siam Commercial Bank and LHONG 1919.

The evening will also see a performance of the “Khon” Thai traditional dance in honor of it being listed as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage.

The Countdown will be broadcast live on MCOT, PPTV, True4U, TNN and Thai PBS, from 23:05 Hrs. on 31 December 2018 to 00:20 Hrs. on 1 January 2019.