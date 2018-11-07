Thailand approve visa waivers for tourists from 20 countries

The Thai Cabinet on Tuesday gave the green light to the Immigration Bureau’s proposal for waiver of visa on arrival fees for tourists from 20 countries and Taiwan.

The waiver is seen as a New Year gift to foreign visitors and is aimed at boosting tourist arrivals to Thailand.

The Cabinet has approved free visa on arrival from December 1 until January 31 to citizens of countries already entitled to a visa to arrival.

Apart from Taiwan, nationals of Andora, Bulgaria, Bhutan, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, India, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and Uzbekistan can avail of the privilege