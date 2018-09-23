Thai women travelling alone abroad: Authorities assume sex work

Thai Women Travelling Alone: A Thai woman went online to recount her experiences of being banged up in a Johur Bahru immigration cell for three days.

But posters told her that it was par for the course – Thai women travelling abroad alone especially to other places in Asia are often assumed to be working in the sex industry.

The woman said on Pantip under the name “Fernchiu” that she had been to Malaysia in the past with friends and family to Kuala Lumpur.

She arrived at Johur Bahru airport at midnight with no Ringgit but told immigration that she intended to change Thai money with a friend she would be staying with who would be going to Thailand later.

She had no hotel booking as she was staying with the friend, she said.

Immigration put her in a cell. They allegedly refused to let her contact the friend who was waiting outside the airport.

She managed to get help after exchanging notes with an Indonesian woman who was also being held and appeared to be in the next cell.

Comment online basically said: What do you expect? Thai women travelling to places like Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Korea have usually told their families they are going to work in salons or restaurants.

Then they sell sex. No wonder the authorities in these countries are suspicious. – Thai Rath