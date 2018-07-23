Thai woman rescued before she could jump from hotel balcony

Police were alerted at 4am that a Thai woman was threatening to jump off the balcony of a room on the eighth floor of the Grand Bella Hotel in Central Pattaya.

Police and rescuers from the Sawang Boribun Thammasathan Pattaya spent about 15 minutes talking the woman, identified as Daoruang (surname withheld), 38, before she agreed to go back inside the room.

She said she had gone to visit Pattaya with her German husband and their child but she had a quarrel with her husband, who allegedly beat her so badly she wanted to commit suicide.

Police saw evidence of her injuries and advised the woman to undergo a physical examination at Bang Lamung Hospital and to use the medical report to file a complaint with police.