Police Ticket: Thai media reported that a Thai woman driver got a ticket from the Chiang Mai cops for not wearing a helmet while driving a car.

Sanook said that the ticket gave the licence plate with two Thai letters and two digits clearly indicating the vehicle was a car. It was specified as a black Honda car on the ticket.

But underneath that the ticket states that the fine is for not wearing a helmet on a motorcycle.

The woman wondered whether she should go in to pay the fine.

Last month a ticket was issued by the Thai cops for a car caught lane changing – except that the car was being transported on a tow truck at the time.