Thai woman performing sex act at university goes viral

picture of a girl on knees in front of a man performing sex act has gone viral on a Facebook page named “Anti Sotus”. This is a picture of a university in Tak province, Thailand where seniors in the name of induction make their juniors do this. While the picture was hazed as customary yet, it was evident that the girl was performing sexual act and netizens were in meltdown seeing it.

The strangest thing about the picture was that the couple weren’t somewhere in seclusion but in front of a group of people, who were clapping and cheering. The picture was captioned as “Scared, Scared, Scared”.

Immediately after the picture went viral, reaction poured in swiftly with many condemning the practice calling it inappropriate and what is not expected to happen at an education institute.