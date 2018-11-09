Thai Woman: An Italian pensioner thought his luck was in when he met two nice ladies at The Avenue on Beach Two Road in Pattaya.

They showed Cosimo Tato, 64, some English money and convinced him that they were into selling condos and could arrange to get one for him.

They seemed so pleasant so he took them to his room nearby at The Base condo in Central Pattaya.

One of the ladies asked to put her pounds sterling in his safe – he was happy to oblige.

He made everyone a coffee as they sat down to discuss buying property in Thailand.

The next thing he knew he woke up and all his money and property in the safe was gone.

He had clearly been drugged.

Missing was 5,000 Euros, 35,000 baht and a valuable gold necklace – in total it was all worth 302,000 baht.

Pattaya station chief Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch told the story to reporters saying that the crime happened back in February.

CCTV identified previous offender Amorn Yeumya, 48, as one of the women concerned and a warrant was issued.

She has just been caught while police are still seeking her accomplice.

Amorn has admitted drugging the pensioner by putting something a friend gave her in his coffee.

She has initially been charged with theft from a property at night and detained.