Thai woman drugs and robs Italian pensioner

Thai Woman Drugs: Thai Woman Arrested for Drugging then Robbing Italian Pensioner in Pattaya, Thailand

A 48-year-old Thai woman has been arrested on charges of drugging and robbing an Italian national of cash and valuables worth about 300,000 baht at his condominium room in Pattaya.

Amorn Yimya, wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya provincial court, was apprehended in Pattaya on Tuesday for collusion in theft.

Italian pensioner Cosimo Tato, 64, earlier this year filed a complaint with Pattaya police that he was robbed of €5,000 (about 188,100 baht), 35,000 baht and a gold necklace worth €2,000 (about 75,200 baht) at The Best Condo on Pattaya Sai 2 Road in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district, Pol Col Apichai Krobphet, superintendent of Pattaya city police, said on Tuesday.

According to the Bangkok Post, Cosimo Tato told police that two Thai women had approached him while he was walking at Avenue shopping mall in Pattaya.

The duo talked to him in a friendly manner and later showed him cash in pounds sterling, saying they were interested in buying a condominium room.

Conned

They wanted him to help them. The Italian took the (a Bangkok Jack Report) two women to his room for further talks. They asked to place the money in his safe.

Mr Tato said that while they were talking, one of the women made coffee and brought it to him to drink. Afterward, he fell asleep.

When he woke up the two women were gone, and when he checked his safe he found all his cash and a gold necklace were missing.

Police began tracking down the two women and on Tuesday arrested Ms Amorn.

The suspect allegedly confessed she had put sleeping pills in the coffee she gave Mr Tato.

She was held in custody for legal action and police were hunting down her accomplice, the Pattaya city police chief said.

It was reported Mr Tato has left the country.