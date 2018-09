An Indian tourist was injured when a Thai woman bit his lip during a street fight on Pattaya’s Walking Street early on Thursday, police said.

The tourist, Shashank Agarwal, 30, was taken to Pattaya Memorial Hospital for treatment at 4 am.

The woman, Sukanya Pafaek, 38, was detained for questioning. She said she bit the man’s lip in self defence as the Indian man approached to attack her.

Police have yet to interview Agarwal before deciding whether to place charges.