Thai woman arrested for procuring girl, 13, for elderly Japanese man

Police arrested Ployphan Muangdit, 20, at a restaurant on Soi Yai Lia 31 in Tambon Nong Plue of Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district at 12.20am.

The arrest came after Hiroyuki Nakashima was arrested at a condominium on Jomtien Beach for allegedly buying sex from a 13-year-old girl on Monday.

Police raided the condo room after receiving tips that the elderly man liked to buy sex services from underage girls.

Police found sex toys and a camera hidden in the ceiling for taping the sex act.

The Japanese man implicated Ployphan as the one who supplied the girl.