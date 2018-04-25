Thai weather agency warns public of tropical storm

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned the public about thunder showers and harsh winds accompanying the ongoing tropical storm.

The department explained that the storm was triggered by a high pressure trough from China extending its area into the upper part of Thailand’s northeastern region, with the potential to move to the North, the central plain, and the East during the period April 25th – 27th.

Meanwhile, a heat-triggered low pressure cell is dominating most parts of the Kingdom, leading to a period of rain, gusts, lightning and, in some area, hail. Residents of these regions will likely see these conditions from today (April 25th) onward.

The department is urging members of the public to be extra cautious, avoid staying in open areas, or underneath large trees or advertising signs. It also warned local residents about the danger of lightning, while asking agriculturalists to prepare measures to protect their produce. NTN – EP