With the name Gardenia, the new Airbus A321 landed at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 4pm on Tuesday.

The sleek, 230-seat aeroplane has been configured by Vietjet Group to provide passengers with increased comfort, and more transportation opportunities. Fitted with comfortable leather-covered seats and high-quality carpeting, the new member of the Thai Vietjet family boasts more space for passengers flying in the front section seats dedicated to SkyBoss, the airline’s premium service.

The new aircraft is also outfitted with Sharklet wingtips to help decrease its emissions and the company’s carbon footprint.

“Thai Vietjet is proud to offer our passengers highly modern, very safe flight experiences. The delivery of the new A321 marks another milestone for our business expansion, and also new job opportunities for pilots, aircrew and others,” said Captain Itsarawut Klaysutti, Director of Flight Operation – Thai Vietjet, who was on the special delivery flight.

The new aeroplane will soon start flying domestic routes in Thailand from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, as well as international routes.

Thai Vietjet currently serves a domestic network of flights between Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket and Krabi, as well as flights between Phuket and Chiang Rai. Internationally, passengers can also fly from Bangkok to Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Hai Phong and Dalat in Vietnam, as well as from Chiang Mai and Phuket to Ho Chi Minh City.

Starting on October 15, the airline will also open new routes directly connecting Bangkok with Danang with daily frequency, and Bangkok with Taichung, Taiwan, from November 3.