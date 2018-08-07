THAI Smile serves special menu to celebrate August 12, the Mother’s day

Berry Choco Bundt Cake, a thick chocolate cake stuffed with white chocolate and strawberry glaze, coated with raspberry jam and topped with dried strawberries from the Royal Project will give a perfectly blended sweet and sour taste.

Macadamia Choco Bundt Cake is a thick chocolate cake filled with dark chocolate mixed with macadamia nuts from the Royal Project and decorated with the sweet orange peels, Hazelnut and Macadamia nuts.

The special menus are available this Sunday for all seats on all domestic and international flights, except WE343/344 BKK-JAI-BKK, WE333/334 BKK-LKO-BKK, WE335/336 BKK-BOM-BKK, WE177 CNX-BKK, WE426 PEN-BKK, WE420 KUL-BKK.

For more information please visit www.facebook.com/thaismileairways.