Thai Smile adds QR code payment system for passengers

The airline is also planning to implement an e-Tax receipt system, where customers will be able to manage tax invoices by themselves in the coming months.

In a press release issued by the company, the airline said it launched the e-payment system in response to a rising trend in digital transactions.

“QR code payments exactly reflect today’s spending habits of our customers,” said Charita Leelayudth, acting CEO of the airline.

“The payment method is a new, safer and more convenient way to pay for flights. Also, it is ideal for customers who want to be worryfree and don’t want to pay by credit card. We understand the trend and consider this feature as a driver towards a totally cashless society.

“In addition to customer convenience, it is expected to help simplify our financial management and accounting internally while accelerating workflow and efficiency within the organisation. In the near future we plan to adapt this system to support several work functions across the organisation.”

After booking tickets, customers can use the QR code to pay for their flights through KPLUS. It is also available through the mobile apps of all domestic banks.

The payment method is available at all of the airline’s service centres, which include: the Smile Service Centre at the airline’s headquarters on Vibhavadi Road, Suvarnabhumi Airport, the Thai Parliament House, and others in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Phuket, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Krabi and Narathiwat.

Charita said: “The purpose is not only to use QR code payment for passenger convenience, but also to look deep into and meet the needs of our corporate and business customers. Though they represent only 20 to 30 per cent of our customers, we value their demand for keeping the receipts for reference.

“To make it more practical, our eReceipt system allows customers to key in their personal and flight information through www.thaismileair.com. It takes just a few minutes to complete and then they will receive the receipts, which can be saved to their mobile phone or PC or printed out for use immediately.

“The new service is advantageous to everyone involved. Passengers do not have to waste time waiting for a printed document. The airline is able to minimise possible human errors keying in passenger information. After one month of launch of the eReceipt, there is an increasing number of customers using the system.”

THAI Smile says it is committed to transforming all of its financial transactions into the digital world and is well positioned to become Thailand’s first commercial carrier to adopt the eTax invoice system.

The new system supports the new tax system and edocuments required by the Revenue Department.

The new system allows customers to key in their information and request tax invoices by themselves through online channels. Once completed, THAI Smile will send tax documents to their registered address.

The company says the entire process takes about 5 to 7 working days. The airline sends 60 to 70 tax invoices copies per day to customers and it is working with government agencies to provide customers with more channels to use the self-service eTax invoice system.