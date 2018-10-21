How the world sees Thai ‘Sin City’ Pattaya, another UK tabloid exposé

Thai ‘Sin City’: Cheap X-rated bar crawls in search of sex are being undertaken by horny UK lads despite police cracking down on the seedy underbelly of Pattaya.–
Horror pics emerged last month of a blood-soaked Brit lying on the road of the red-light district and naked sex workers being hauled out of hot tubs.
But one lad, from Manchester, said that despite the crackdown it is still easy to find sex.
He posted on a Brit blog: “To be honest, it’s a man’s paradise, and having ‘fun’ isn’t hard.
“If you are in the know, there are a number of places to go, where ‘fun’ is available, both for ladies and gents.
“Due to recent army/police activity, I will not name the places on here.”–
–In what is probably the most X-rated bar crawl ever he pays for oral sex and romps with two girls at two separate clubs.
Inside the X-rated world of Pattaya Bars
Hundreds of British people have made the move to Pattaya, Thailand, with the promise of beautiful women and soapy massages.
–“I paid one and she immediately dropped her top and I played with her boobs and p**** for a bit.
–“She then took me behind curtains for oral sex. I should have gotten it at the bar, as I have since learnt you can.”
He wasn’t finished there – he says he went to another club and picked up one more girl for the rest of the night.
Another Brit got home from Pattaya and was both baffled and elated with his experience.
Boasting on a swinging website said: “I spent three weeks in Pattaya in Thailand and I have to admit, I have not got a clue if sometimes I shagged a woman, a pre-op transexual, a post-op transgender, a mid-op crossdresser, a post office letter licker or a bisexual bicycle builder.
“But let me tell you this…I had a f***ing great time!”–
One bloke, 62, from London, was caught up in the police crackdown last month when police raided a strip club and he was found upstairs having sex with a young dancer.
He was let off with a warning by police but with the crackdown gathering pace the “sex capital of the world” may soon lose its crown