Thai poised to help Laos: PM

The government was willing to send medics, military personnel electricians and equipment upon its neighbour’s request, said Sansern.

Prayut offered his condolences to Laos and sent moral support to the victims as well as any assistance, according to Sansern.

Defence ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantravanich said defence minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan had ordered a disaster prevention war room to monitor the flood in Laos. The centre had prepared equipment, such as planes and helicopters, ready to help, he said.