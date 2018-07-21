Thai officials probed in Japanese bribery scandal

He was speaking in response to news reports that Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems alerted Japanese public prosecutors about a Bt20million bribe made by some of its employees to Thai officials, after receiving a tip-off from a whistle-blower.

“The scandal surrounds the construction of a power plant in Thailand. It happened in 2013,” Vittaya said.

Thailand’s Marine Department confirmed earlier this week that it was now investigating the alleged bribe.

Vittaya made it clear that the Marine Department was not the only implicated agency. “This case involves five officials from many agencies,” he said.

According to him, the NACC investigation is already more than 80 per cent complete.

“We have been in contact with Japanese public prosecutors,” said Vittaya, who heads the probe committee.

He said the implicated officials would be summoned to acknowledge the accusations and put forward a defence.

“This is an important case. It affects investors’ confidence,” he said.