Thai Newborn Baby Found in Rucksack

A newborn baby girl was discovered in a backpack left on a roadside near Wat Pa Noen Niwet in Udon Thani’s Muang district on Wednesday morning.

Pol Lieutenant Charoenchai Nikulkan of Muang Udon Thani was alerted via the Rom Pho Thong communications centre at 7.30am about the abandoned baby.

Rescue workers brought the five-day-old, whose umbilical cord was still attached to her, to Central Udon Thani Hospital.

Charoenchai said a cycling construction worker saw the bag with a baby’s head poking out, found she was still alive and alerted the emergency services.

Police have checked CCTV footage to identify the person who left the baby and pursue them prosecution for endangering the newborn. NTN – EP