Thai marital row ends in tragedy in Chaiyaphum

A 27-year-old Chaiyaphum man shot dead his four-months-pregnant wife on Tuesday night and then cut his own throat in a tragedy in which alcohol and jealousy were said to be factors.

Their neighbours in Nong Bua Daeng district told police that Adul Riewchaiyaphum often argued with his wife, Siriwan Chaisong, 21. He had returned home Tuesday after drinking with friends and begun another loud argument in which he struck her. A gunshot was then heard. Pol Lt Colonel Somsak Mitrat said officers found Siriwan dead with a gunshot wound to the head and Adul clinging to life with a self-inflicted knife wound to the throat.

He was taken to Nong Bua Daeng Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police collected a broken flintlock rifle and bloodstained knife. The incident came days after a 26-year-old man shot dead his five-months-pregnant wife, again allegedly out of jealousy, in Chaiyaphum’s Thep Sathit district.