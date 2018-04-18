Thai social media was in meltdown as pictures emerged of a man with a birth defect to his mouth and face marrying a beautiful Thai woman.
The woman – Bunmee – was just 21 and young enough to be the man’s child.
But no dowry was paid – in fact the man has nothing to offer but his love and devotion.
Netizens, perhaps used to the squeaky clean pictures of made-up Thai celebs, thought it was all a joke.
But Bunmee confirmed on her Facebook page that the couple had wed in a simple ceremony.
All the other men in the village were green with envy.
Bunmee explained that she was married before and has a child. But the last guy was a gambler.
This one is much, much better. SAN – EP
Thai man with facial disability gets the prettiest girl in the village!
