“Relatives were around the man’s body crying when we arrived at where the body had been found,” he said.

Lt Sunan Phetnu of the Phuket City Police was informed of the incident, he said, “I was informed by Kusoldharm Foundation staff of the drowning. The man was Teerayoot Kunto, 34.

“Mr Teerayoot’s relatives explained to me that he left home at 11am to go fishing and that they followed him to where he fished at 3pm.

“When they arrived they called for Mr Teerayoot but he didn’t reply. They walked around to search for him and then saw his body in the water. They managed to recover the body,”

“Sadly Mr Teerayoot’s relatives did not want the body taken to hospital because they don’t have much money so they took the body direct to Koh Siray temple,” Lt Sunan added. PN – EP