THAI ‘jumbo’ flight TG 679 skids off Suvarnabhumi runway while landing

Flight Lieutenant Pratthana Pattanasirim, THAI’s director of security and flight standard division, said no one was injured when THAI Flight TG 679 skidded off the runway.

The Boeing 747-400 held 97 passengers and 18 crew.

The Guangzhou-Bangkok flight left Guangzhou airport at 8.58pm (local time) and arrived at the Suvarnabhumi at 10.48pm.

The passengers were safely transferred from the plane to the passenger terminal to wait for their luggage. THAI provided them snacks and drinks while they waited for their luggage.

Pratthana said the airline would cooperate with other agencies to investigate the cause of the accident.