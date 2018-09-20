The agreement paves the way for Centara to enter into management agreements for three hotels in Laos in Vientiane and Luang Prabang.

Suthikiati said: “This signing ceremony demonstrates our commitment to expansion in Asia as we continue to develop our portfolio internationally.

“With the expertise from a country leader in development like AIDC and Centara’s record of delivering guest experiences, we are very excited to be partnering for success on these three exciting projects in Laos.”

Pheutsapha Phoummasak, president of AIDC Laos, said: “Luang Prabang and Vientiane are very popular destinations. We are excited to partner with Centara to bring their trusted brands to these cities and further promote the tourism potential of Laos.”

In addition, the Centara Plumeria Resort Pakse in Laos is scheduled to open in 2020.