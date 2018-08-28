The clip was shot and posted at noon on Monday by a Facebook user, whose account name is Natthicha Yachana.

It quickly drew more than 8,800 reactions and was shared some 12,000 times.

Natthicha said the incident happened in front of a drug store near Haad Rin Beach, where the Full Moon Party was held.

She said the foreign woman and friends had been eating some food and sitting in front of the store, when a man from the store told them to leave, leading to a dispute and a scuffle.

Then, another man hit the woman on the head with a bottle in order to help the first man, she added.

No identities were given.

Several Thai Facebook users said the incident gave Thailand a bad name, and that the attacker was a man who should not have had attacked a woman.

They said the incident would definitely affect the Kingdom’s tourism.