Thai Embassy in Vientiane issues warning to visa runners

People who have a history of staying in Thailand using only tourist visas or ‘in-out’ border runs are being warned they may face increased scrutiny from immigration officers.

According to a note apparently posted on the notice board outside the Thai Embassy in Vientiane, Laos, this morning, officers at the consulate remind people they will reject tourist visa applications from anyone it thinks is using tourist visas to stay in Thailand long term.

The notice, a photo of which was shared on Facebook on Monday, reads:

“Thailand always welcome “genuine” tourists”.

“However, the embassy has been asked by Thai authorities to observe “irregular” travel record (Travel history, in-out of Thailand) on each passport with pre-caution.

“The Embassy would like to inform that, it reserves the right not to receive any Tourist Visa applications, which may deem as abusing tourist visas (such as: illegally working in Thailand by applying for tourist visa repeatedly etc….

“This is a gentle reminder for this application who may hold such history, in order to avoid unnecessary “over night” stay in Vientiane to hear the visa result (declined) in the next afternoon.”

Current requirements for a Tourist Visa

— Passport or travel document with a validity not less than 6 months

— Visa application form (filled out)

— One(1) recent 4x6cm. photograph of the applicant

— Round-trip air ticket or e-ticket (paid in full)

— Proof of financial means (20,000 baht per person/40,000 baht per family)