‘Thai Caveman’ angers locals for bedding DOZENS of western women

A MAN in Thailand dubbed ‘caveman’ has claimed to have bedded droves of western women on a Thai island – but locals have called for the man to be evicted after fury at his antics, which he boasted about online.

They admitted the Thai Caveman had not broken the law but said they would closely monitor the situation.

Police searched Chatupoom’s cave, a former tin mine, on Thursday – but nothing suspicious was found.

One image allegedly showed a group of naked women sleeping and said that although he was ”very tired” from the previous evening, he still found time to ”drink coffee and meditate” while they slept in the morning.

And despite locals claiming that he lacked customary decency – which is expected form Thai locals – police could not uncover any evidence of wrong doing when they searched his “premises”.

But his bragging about his antics has prompted a furious response from locals, and led to the police searching the cave where he lives.

He claimed several women had spent the night with him in a cave on the Full Moon Party island of Koh Phangan.

Mr Chatuppom calls himself the Thai Caveman, a persona he uses to bed women travelling to the party island.

Alleged lothario Chatupoom Losiri – a self-proclaimed caveman – posted pictures of several young woman sleeping naked on his bed on Facebook page.

According to The Mirror, Sheriff Kairik Kraisong said: ”Officials on Koh Phangan have investigated the situation and performed a background check on the person, who was originally domiciled in Bangkok.

“He graduated with a degree from Silpakorn University. Koh Phangan district has made an inquiry to the landowner whether he will continue to let Mr Chatupoom live in the area or ask him to leave.

“Now there are no complaints. If there is a complaint, the officers can take legal action. This situation is precarious and risky, so I sent the staff to check and talk with Mr Chatupoom.”

But Mr Chatupoom denied any wrongdoing and said the women had visited him off their own accord.

He told reporters: “I came to Koh Phangan to play music but shortly after the band broke up. Now I earn a living by painting art and selling it to tourists.

“The women who sleep here, there is no compulsion in any way. None of the women are forced to do anything, and sometimes we don’t have sex.

“Sometimes we just hug until morning. They are all happy and I’m happy, too.

“I’m thankful to the owner of the land for allowing me to stay here and thankful to everyone who has supported me.”

Provincial governor Witchuwut Jinto said Koh Phangan district officials visited the cave man – but found nothing untoward during their visit