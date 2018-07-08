Thai cave rescue operation LIVE updates: Six boys FREE – divers rescue football team

Thai authorities have confirmed a rescue operation to retrieve the 12 boys and their football coach is underway.

At 10am local time, 18 divers went into the cave to bring out the boys – including 13 international divers and five Thai navy Seals.

The former governor who is in charge of the rescue operation called the international divers “all-stars” and said the Thai divers were “five of our best”.

