Typhoon Jebi slammed into the west coast of Japan yesterday, damaging the airport and flooding its runways.

The flights to be cancelled are TG672 from Suvarnabhumi airport at 8.25am, TG673 from Kansai at 5.35pm, TG622 from Suvarnabhumi at 11.30pm, TG623 from Kansai at 11.45am.

Thai passengers holding roundtrip tickets between Bangkok and Osaka until September 15 may reschedule flights or reroute to Tokyo (Narita and Haneda), Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sapporo. Fees and charges will be exempt.

Passengers are advised to contact Thai on +66(0)2-356-1111 or their travel agent.

A hotline +66(0)2-356-1166 has been set up.

According to media reports, 11 people were killed in Osaka and Shiga prefectures in western Japan after being hit by flying objects or buried under damaged buildings. More than 3,000 people that were left stranded at the airport, the biggest in western Japan, are to be evacuated by speedboat.