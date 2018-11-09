Thai boys reunited with divers at Pride of Britain Awards.

The Thai football team that were stuck underground in a cave for 18 days have been reunited with the divers that rescued them.

The team of divers from the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue team were reunited with the boys and their football coach

The divers accepted a Pride of Britain Award on Tuesday.

Images from the event show the team dressed in suits, bowing to the crowd and their rescuers as a sign of respect.

They then hugged the men who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return.