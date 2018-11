Thai Airways announced (20-Nov-2018) plans to introduce a non refundable ‘Ticketing Service Fee’ for ticket issuance by its ticket offices or reservation offices, effective 01-Dec-2018. The fee will be charged per ticket and will vary by issuing region and routing, as follows:

Issued in Thailand:

Domestic: USD2;

Regional: USD10;

Intercontinental: USD15;Issued in Southeast Asia: USD5;

Issued in regional markets: USD10;

Issued in Japan and intercontinental markets: USD30.