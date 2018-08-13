Ten people have been injured following a shooting at an incident at Manchester’s Caribbean Carnival in Moss Side.

The Greater Manchester Police were called to Claremont Road at about 2.30am on Sunday after shots were fired. Ten people have been injured, although many of their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

It is thought that the incident occurred whilst a post-carnival street party was happening. It isn’t clear whether the shooting was targeted or whether the shots were fired at random.

Detective Superintendent Debbie Dooley said: “We currently have a number of people in hospital all being treated for different injuries but thankfully most do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

“Officers are trying to establish exactly where this incident took place and who is responsible for such a dangerous attack.

“Those living or visiting the area will understandably be concerned by this incident and we will have extra officers patrolling the area throughout the morning and into the coming days.”

“The area is being searched and examined while we are also trying to speak to as many people as possible and are reviewing CCTV to get all the facts.

“The Caribbean Carnival had been taking place earlier that day but had finished several hours prior to this incident occurring, which is why there were still a lot of people in the area.

“If you do have any concerns please approach them and they will try and help in any way they can.”

The attack came as Manchester celebrated its Caribbean Carnival in Alexandra Park. The carnival itself went off without a hitch and was a peaceful event.

GMP released a statement that said: “Officers are investigating after shots were fired in Moss Side earlier this morning.

“At around 2.30am police received a report of gunshots heard on Claremont Road.

“Due to the nature of the report, a large number of both unarmed and armed officers attended and established that several people had been injured as a result of a firearm being discharged.

“At this stage, ten people are currently in hospital suffering from minor to major injuries.

“Officers are currently in the area trying to establish exactly where the shooting took place and identify those involved.”