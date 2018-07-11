Ten migrant workers, student badly injured in Suphan Buri road crash

Two pickup trucks – one carrying migrant workers and the other transporting students – crashed in Tambon Thoungkok, in the province’s Song Phi Nong district, in the morning.

The accident happened on Kun Khlong Chonlaprathan Road, near the Mahawong Fertiliser factory intersection.

Ten undocumented immigrants, both men and women, were found at the scene crying out in agony, along with a 17-year-old male student, and were taken to Somdejprasangkharach 17 Hospital, police said.

The drivers of the trucks both suffered injuries and could not be interrogated while being treated.

However, police assumed that they had been in a hurry to get out of the heavy rain prior to the accident, and had therefore been unaware of each other’s vehicles.