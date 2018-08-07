Teigen, Palmer among alarmed tourists in Bali

Teigen has been holidaying in Bali with her husband, singer John Legend, and both of their children, Luna and Miles. “Bali. Trembling. So Long,” Teigen tweeted, followed by a flurry of updates as aftershocks followed later that evening.

Bali sits to the west of neighboring Lombok island, West Nusa Tenggara, where a magnitude 7 earthquake struck on Sunday evening, leading to a tsunami warning that has now been lifted.

The quake killed 82 people and wounded hundreds more, National Disaster Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said early on Monday according to AFP, with most of the fatalities occurring in the mountainous area of northern Lombok.

As of Monday morning, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said around 132 aftershocks had occurred on Lombok.

Australian actress Teresa Palmer was also on the resort island when the trembles occurred over the weekend and posted on Twitter saying it was one of the strongest earthquakes she had ever felt.

“Woah! Anyone else feel that earthquake in Bali? Hope everyone is okay. Staying in a treehouse and we were SWAYING!,” Palmer said in one of several tweets she shared on the situation.

In another tweet replying to Teigen that evening, Palmer echoed the model’s account of having felt a “violent” shake. The actress added that she was staying in Ubud, and that her kids had slept through the occurrence.

Indonesian actor couple Andrew White and Nana Mirdad shared images on Instagram Stories of the inside of a home they are staying at while visiting family in Bali.

Andrew shared a video showing the living room in slight disarray with the caption “Earthquake knocking things over.”

“We just had an earthquake up here, we’re in Bali. All the candles have fallen over, it’s broken down,” Andrew can be heard narrating the clip from the evening.

In the next story, the actor shared another video showing the pool water sloshing from the quake.

Andrew’s wife, Nana Mirdad, meanwhile shared a video with her children, Jason and Sarah, who she said had cried earlier as the three of them walked outside.

“Oh my God, this is the biggest earthquake we’ve felt while staying in Bali, right honey?” Nana said while embracing her daughter.