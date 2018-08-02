A horrifying crash has been captured on CCTV after 19-year-old driver lost control of his stepfather’s car, launching the Volkswagen off a motorway overpass at 170kph (105mph) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The dramatic footage shows a white car crashing through the overpass barrier and hurtling through the air, eventually smashing to the ground on the General Paz motorway in the early hours of Friday morning. Vehicles in the area can be seen slamming on their brakes to avoid a multi-car pile up.

Teenager Patricio Avila was the only passenger of the Volkswagen Voyage. He survived with some serious injuries.

One witness of the horrific crash, known only as Veronica, told local media that she was astounded that anyone could survive such a brutal smash. The local woman told Clarin newspaper that Avila was covered in blood and “had half of his body inside the car and half out”. Firefighters were required to cut the 19-year-old free from the vehicle.

“I don’t know how he managed to drive at such high speeds down the motorway without crashing into another vehicle,” Veronica said, adding that “he is lucky to be alive.”

The 19-year-old remains in a critical condition, but “he spoke and breathed without help,” Avila’s father Martin told the paper.

