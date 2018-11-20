Teenage girl and toddler killed by train in Korat

Tippawan Chomchuen, 17, was carrying her sleeping cousin Suparat Sura across the tracks in front of the station at 11pm without realising that a Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani train was passing. Both victims were killed at the scene.

Police learned from their relatives that the two had been visiting a fair in front of the railway station with eight people from the same village. The accident happened as Tippawan was taking her cousin back home