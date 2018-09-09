Teen arrested for organising motorbike races via Facebook

Surachet said the teen was arrested under a court warrant for being the administrator of the Rod Perd Lat Krabang (Lat Krabang open-option motorcycles) page.

The page was used to organise road races in Prawet and Lat Krabang district, said Surachet. The suspect allegedly admitted that he had invited some 300 to 400 motorcyclists to race each time, he added.