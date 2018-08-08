The temporary fence for the construction had slowed down traffic on the outbound Lat Phrao Road and also affected those on the connecting Vihavadi-Rangsit, Paholyothin and Rama IX roads, said Khongcheep.

Prawit, overseeing police affairs, ordered the setting-up of a team from the Royal Thai Police, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and other agencies to find solutions.

It would evaluate traffic problem-solving on a weekly basis and suggest adjustments. The team would also survey other routes and gather information to formulate a guideline for Bangkok traffic management, he said.

Prawit said diversions, traffic light adjustment and traffic police manning intersections and along the route during rush hour would be considered.

Khongcheep also urged the BMA to co-ordinate with the construction company and contractors to minimise the impact of the temporary fence construction.

Prawit also urged police to co-ordinate with the Land Transport Department to enforce traffic law and punish drivers, especially bus and taxi drivers, who stop in dangerous places.