Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Prawit Wongsuwon has assigned a working team to solve congestion in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao due to the construction of the Yellow Line (Lat Phrao-Samrong) elevated railway, said Defence Ministry spokesman Lt-Gen Khongcheep Tantrawanich.
The temporary fence for the construction had slowed down traffic on the outbound Lat Phrao Road and also affected those on the connecting Vihavadi-Rangsit, Paholyothin and Rama IX roads, said Khongcheep.
Prawit, overseeing police affairs, ordered the setting-up of a team from the Royal Thai Police, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and other agencies to find solutions.
It would evaluate traffic problem-solving on a weekly basis and suggest adjustments. The team would also survey other routes and gather information to formulate a guideline for Bangkok traffic management, he said.
Khongcheep also urged the BMA to co-ordinate with the construction company and contractors to minimise the impact of the temporary fence construction.
Prawit also urged police to co-ordinate with the Land Transport Department to enforce traffic law and punish drivers, especially bus and taxi drivers, who stop in dangerous places.