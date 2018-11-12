Teacher probed after Buri Ram boy allegedly beaten

The 12-year-old schoolboy’s mother revealed the Friday afternoon (November 9) incident and said her son had merely failed to recite a multiplication table.

Piya Phutthapoh, director of Anuban Phutthaisong School in Phutthaisong district, said on Sunday a fact-finding committee had been established and would report its findings to the Buri Ram Primary Educational Area 4 Office within seven days.

Piya said the unnamed teacher, who had made no public comment on the incident as of press time Sunday, admitted to punishing the boy, but the committee would decide whether the punishment was too severe.

“If it was, the teacher would face a disciplinary hearing,” Piya said, vowing to ensure fairness for both sides in the affair.

He admitted to being concerned about the boy’s mental state and had assigned other teachers to help his parents take care of him.

The boy’s grandmother, enraged by the sight of the boy’s injury, urged his teacher to take responsibility and said she might transfer him to another school if the teacher goes unpunished.