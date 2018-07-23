Teacher kills herself ‘to atone for sins of previous life’

A 40-year-old former contract teacher, who claimed to have memory of her previous life as a soldier who had taken many lives, was found dead by hanging in an apparent suicide at her parents’ home in Suphan Buri province on Sunday morning, police said.
The suicide report of Somkid Ridkanto in Tambon Sa Kaew, Muang district said she had been dead two hours before her body was found under a mango tree within the house compound.
A suicide note by her apologising to her parents for not being able to help take care of them was found in the house.
Somkid’s mother, Somjai Ridkanto, 64, said her daughter used to work as a contract teacher and had resigned to work in a factory. After she divorced her husband, Somkid moved back to stay with her parents but later suffered severe headaches that deterred her from getting a job.
Police suspected that Somkid had committed suicide due to stress over her inability to provide for her parents and her belief that she must die to pay for her previous life’s sins.