Teacher fired after kindergarten student raped at toilet

The girl’s class teacher was discharged for allowing her student to go alone to the toilet, despite the school’s usual protocol of sending two or three kindergartners at a time to the toilet, said the school director, whose identity was withheld to protect the victim.

The school has installed 16 CCTV cameras to prevent any such recurrence, said the director.

Three so-called “problem youths” – to of whom reside in the welfare system’s shelters – are accused of the sexual assault.

The girl’s mother on August 7 petitioned the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women to help speed up progress in the case, and for legal action to be taken against the three accused.

The girl has been so traumatized by the attack that she is now frightened of all boys and men, including her father, said the mother.

The girl was afraid of returning to the school, causing the mother to remove her.