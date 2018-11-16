Teacher charged in fatal Chon Buri accident

Adisorn Chiewchuanpatibat, 43, was arrested and charged with reckless driving causing death and injuries, police said.

The accident happened on the Nikhom-Koh Pho road in Tambon Na Rirk in Chon Buri’s Panas Nikhom district at 6pm.

Police said Supakorn Luang-on, 15, died of broken neck and limbs. She was a pillion rider of a motorcycle driven by Yannaphat Dokmaipeng, 15, who was injured along with another pillion rider, Kanthamanee Srimala, 14.

Adisorn claimed that he was driving home and the motorcycle with the three teenagers cut in front of him and he was unable to stop in time.

He waited for police at the scene after the accident.

The two injured teenagers were taken to Panas Nikhom Hospital.