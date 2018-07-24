Taxi driver returns wallet with Bt53,000 to Kuwaiti tourist

The taxi driver, Phaen Jitrabiab, 39, reported finding the wallet in his taxi to the Pattaya police station at 1.30am.

Later on, Kwtalazmi Rashed, 19, came to the police station to reclaim his wallet. The identification card in the wallet identified him as a Kuwaiti police cadet.

Rashed thanked the driver for returning the wallet to him.

Phaen told police that he picked up Rashed from the Suvarnabhumi Airport for a trip to Pattaya. He said he found the wallet on the front passenger seat as he prepared to take a rest after the delivery.