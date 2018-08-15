A taxi driver was fined Bt2,000 on Tuesday for watching a video disc and dressing improperly while transporting a passenger.
Wirat Promthai reported himself to the Land Transport Department at 10am after a female passenger filed a complaint with the department against him.
The passenger alleged that Wirat had watched a pornographic movie and had also removed his shirt in a suspicious gesture.
After Wirat reported to the department, inspection division head Sukree Jaruphum, took him to check whether he had porn video discs in his car.
Wirat said he was about to finish driving for the day and had taken off his blue shirt and left it on the back seat while he watched the movie. The movie was not pornography, he insisted, explaining that he had bought it just two days prior to the event.
Wirat said that when the female passenger waved him to stop, he hesitated to pick her up but feared a complaint if he rejected a passenger.
He said he did not intend to do anything illegal as he loves driving taxi and he had been in the job for 15 years.
Sukree said the taxi driver came to meet the officials as summoned and has a clean record. The driver was fined Bt1,000 for dressing improperly and another Bt1,000 for causing a nuisance to a passenger.