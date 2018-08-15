Taxi driver fined:

Wirat Promthai reported himself to the Land Transport Department at 10am after a female passenger filed a complaint with the department against him.

The passenger alleged that Wirat had watched a pornographic movie and had also removed his shirt in a suspicious gesture.

After Wirat reported to the department, inspection division head Sukree Jaruphum, took him to check whether he had porn video discs in his car.

The driver told Sukree had not watched pornography but rather a legal erotic movie, Mae Bia, which had been screened in theatres.