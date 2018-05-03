Taxi driver fined Bt1,000 for allegedly molesting female passenger

A Bangkok taxi driver has been fined Bt1,000 for allegedly molesting a female passenger, Land Transport Department director general Sanit Promwong said Thursday.

Rachanon Srijumpol was fined on Wednesday after being summoned to meet officials at the Land Transport Department. He was accused of grabbing the thigh of a female passenger while taking her from Ram Indra Road to the Southern Bus Terminal on Borom Ratchonnanee road on April 30. He was handed over to police when it was discovered he did not hold a public transport driving license and charged with driving a public transport vehicle without a license.

Sanit added that the Thai Taxis Cooperative was also fined Bt2,000 for allowing a person without the correct license to drive one of its taxis.