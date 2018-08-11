Taxi driver Kitti Yungkongwiratporn, 60, told police that he found the diamond ring on the ground near one of his taxi’s tyres inside a petrol station on August 6.

He said he planned to hand it over to the Traffic Police Sor Wor Por 91 radio station on the following day to search for the owner but he became preoccupied with work.

The ring’s owner, Panadda Asoma, 29, said she realized later that she had dropped her diamond ring at the petrol station, checked the CCTV recording and saw Kitti’s taxi parked at the spot, so she sought police help to locate the driver.

Kitti said police later called the owner of the taxi he rented, so he came to hand the ring over to the owner at the Thanyaburi police station at 9.30pm on Friday.

Panadda gave a small sum of money to the taxi driver as a reward.