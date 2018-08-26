Tax-dodging travellers face crackdown

“We’ve had reports about people even taking orders in advance for goods to bring back,” Pol Colonel Choengron Rimpadee, the division’s deputy spokesman, said on Sunday.

He said Immigration officials would cooperate with the Customs Department to prevent such tax evasion, in particular at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports.

The tax dodgers most often travel to Singapore, Hong Kong and France on a frequent basis, he said.